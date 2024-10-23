Man found guilty in one of three church fires at Saugeen First Nation
Emric Thompson was found guilty of deliberately setting one of three church fires in the early morning hours of Sept. 28, 2020.
The 49-year-old Saugeen First Nation resident was found guilty of setting a fire that damaged the Church of Jesus Christ, not guilty of a fire at a Saugeen Fellowship Baptist Church, and had arson charges dropped for the fire that destroyed Wesley United Church.
All three fires happened within a few hours of each other.
Thompson will have a date for a sentencing hearing later this month.
Court heard that the Fire Marshall’s Office could not determine if the Wesley United Church fire was deliberately set due to the extent of damage done. They could, however, confirm that the other two fires were set intentionally.
No motive for the fires was given in court.
Fire destroys Wesley United Church on the Saugeen First Nation in September 2020. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
