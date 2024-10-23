Third suspect in masked armed robbery in Hanover arrested

A suspect in an armed robbery that took place one year ago in Hanover will officially face the court for their charges following an arrest on Sunday.

The third suspect arrested in the incident, which took place on October 15, 2023. The 39-year-old man was arrested by Nottawasaga OPP.

The robbery under investigation saw three masked men enter a home with weapons, and stealing several things from the victims before fleeing in an SUV. One of the victims pursued the masked men, and the robbers shot at them as they fled the scene. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

The recently arrested suspect was returned to Hanover, where he now faces several charges, including break, enter and commit robbery, disguise with intent, discharge of a firearm with intent, and forcible confinement.