West Grey escalates closed hospital through judicial review in Toronto
It’s been nearly five months since the Municipality of West Grey declared a ‘state of emergency’ in response to cuts to the Durham Hospital.
On May 28, Mayor Kevin Eccles declared the healthcare emergency after Durham’s only inpatient hospital beds were transferred to neighbouring hospitals, and emergency room hours were reduced to only daytime hours in March and June, respectively.
West Grey council will have their court date on the matter, as they are seeking a judicial review of the South Bruce Grey Health Centre’s decision to scale back ER hours in Durham.
A three-judge panel will hear West Grey’s case on Nov. 13, 2024, in Toronto. The South Bruce Grey Health Centre is seeking a dismissal of West Grey’s case, citing their independent board of directors and the lingering nursing shortages they say led to the cuts.
West Grey council said they continue to push for the return of Durham’s 10 inpatient beds and resumption of 24/7 ER hours. They continue to speak to other Ontario communities facing similar healthcare shortages and cuts to service.
