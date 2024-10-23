Six people charged after police seize over $100,000 in drugs

The discovery of a wanted person in London has led to drugs and weapons-related charges for six people.

On Oct. 18, London police were contacted by Toronto Police Service requesting help to find a Toronto man wanted for multiple robbery and firearms related offences.

With help from the Canine Unit and the Emergency Response Unit, police found the Toronto man and several other people at a home in the area of Manitoulin Drive and Fairmont Avenue.

A search warrant was used in the home and police seized $106,000 worth of drugs, a loaded Glock 41 Gen 4, 45 auto handgun and more than $15,000 in Canadian currency.

Two people form Toronto, one person from Brampton and three people from London have all been charged.