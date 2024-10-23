LONDON
London

    • Transport truck drives into abandoned house southeast of London: OPP

    OPP are in the area of Bradley Avenue at Westchester Bourne after a transport truck struck a house. Oct 23, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) OPP are in the area of Bradley Avenue at Westchester Bourne after a transport truck struck a house. Oct 23, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Middlesex OPP have put a road closure in place after a transport truck drove into a house.

    Police said the house is believed to be empty and abandoned and it's not known yet if the driver of the truck is injured.

    Bradley Avenue is closed at Westchester Bourne 

    More details will be provided as they become available.

