Interest rate cut will give buyers confidence: local real estate experts
Wednesday’s Bank of Canada interest rate cut of 50 basis points may not show true change in the London region’s housing market until as late as next spring. That’s according to local real estate experts, who also say that the cut will give more would be buyers the confidence to take the plunge.
“I think it’s going to ignite the local market,” said Mortgage Broker Mike Hattim of Dominion Lending Centres. “I think people’s confidence in affordability is going to grow. I’m getting a lot of calls now. People are calling - existing clients, new clients calling asking about rates, asking what it could do for them, recalculating their numbers. So, I do think that there’s going to be a little bit of momentum in the market,” he said.
The Bank of Canada’s benchmark interest rate cut is the fourth consecutive decrease since June, bringing the policy rate to 3.75 per cent. Officials with the London St. Thomas Real Estate Association (LSTAR) call it a positive move, but CEO Bill Madder said the impact to the local market won’t happen overnight.
“I don’t think it will be a huge one right now. I think we’re actually just seeing the impact of the previous several drops showing up right now. There’s a ways to go in our marketplace still. It’ll be 2025 before it really significantly affects the market,” said Madder.
In September, home sales in the London-St. Thomas market were on the rise, with 562 homes sold. That represents a six per cent increase over the same period one year earlier.
LSTAR Board Chair Kathy Amess said that the rate cut could be the final push needed for those on the fence about buying.
“It’s a pretty nerve-wracking experience spending a few hundred thousand dollars, so you want to make sure that you feel comfortable doing that,” said Amess. She added that she believes there’s a misconception that interest rates have been unusually high, but that’s not the case. “Historically our rates right now are pretty low compared to the average over the last 30 years,” she explained.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada will cut its permanent immigration levels by at least 20 per cent
Canada will lower the number of permanent immigrants it allows into the country by at least 20 per cent from its previous target of 500,000, CTV News confirmed Wednesday.
Trudeau says Liberals 'strong and united' despite caucus dissent
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberal party is 'strong and united,' despite efforts from within his caucus to oust him as leader.
'Canadians can breathe a sigh of relief': Bank of Canada governor on interest rate cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
Memorial growing outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead
A memorial is growing outside a Walmart in Halifax after a 19-year-old employee was found dead inside an oven in the store Saturday night.
Search efforts begin at Prairie Green Landfill: Manitoba government
A search has started at Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer.
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in Iraq and Syria following attack on defence company
Turkiye’s air force struck Kurdish militant targets in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday in apparent retaliation for an attack at a key state-run defence company that killed five people and wounded more than a dozen others.
Air Transat laying off hundreds of flight attendants, says cuts are temporary
Air Transat says it is laying off as many as 400 flight attendants, but plans to bring them back to work at some point.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.