    • GBPH issues opioid alert after three suspected overdoses in three days

    Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) issued an opioid alert Friday after one fatal and two non-fatal suspected drug poisonings occurred in the area over the past three days.

    The fatality took place in the Town of the Blue Mountains, while the two non-fatal poisonings occurred in Owen Sound.

    “Grey Bruce Public Health extends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the individual who lost their life,” said Monica Blair, manager of GBPH’s Harm Reduction Program. “We continue to implore people who use unregulated drugs to practice harm reduction strategies before each dose.”

    GBPH encourages people who use unregulated drugs to use drug test kits in conjunction with other harm-reduction strategies. Test kits for fentanyl, benzodiazepines, and xylazine are available from Public Health and several community partners.

