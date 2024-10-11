LONDON
    More jobs were filled in London in September

    The London region's unemployment rate fell slightly last month.

    September's number crept down to 6.4 per cent from 6.5 per cent in August.

    Stats Canada says there were roughly 700 jobs added.

    Nationally, the unemployment rate declined for the first time since January to 6.5 per cent.

    Ontario's rate also dropped from 7.1 per cent to 6.9 per cent.

