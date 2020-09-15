LONDON, ONT. -- A 23-year-old London man is facing charges after a Dundas Street gas station was robbed Sunday afternoon.

Police say around 4:15 p.m., the suspect entered the Pioneer gas bar, reached behind the counter and stole a number of scratch tickets.

He then took off on foot.

A gas station employee, along with a nearby citizen in a vehicle, chased down the suspect.

Police say the suspect pulled out a box-cutter and ran off again.

Officers were called and the suspect was arrested in the area of Hilton Avenue and Whitney Street.

Police say the suspect also assaulted an officer. No one was hurt.

The accused is charged with robbery with violence or threats, assault with a weapon and assault a peace officer.

London police want to remind people not to confront criminals and to contact them immediately.