LONDON, ONT. -- A St. Thomas gym was ordered to close after it was found to be operating Tuesday, violating a provincial order for all non-essential businesses to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acting on a complaint from the public, city bylaw officers attended the Wellington Street facility and discovered that members were being allowed inside to exercise.

The gym's owner was contacted and the business was closed.

All non-essential businesses in Ontario were ordered to close last week for at least 14 days in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.