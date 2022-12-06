Suspect arrested in February 2022 Sarnia, Ont. shooting incident

Sarnia police have identified a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting incident in February in which people inside two separate vehicles pursued each other throughout a Sarnia neighbourhood, and shots were fired at one of them.

According to a press release from the Sarnia Police Service, just before midnight on Feb. 23, 2022, police responded to the area of Kathleen and Walnut avenues involving a call for shots fired.

Officers determined the incident stemmed from a confrontation between two parties. Police said the two involved parties, both inside two separate vehicles, pursued each other through the neighbourhood.

Police said a passenger in one of the vehicles fired several rounds at the other people involved. The individuals who were shot at continued to follow the suspect vehicle and were able to corner it, at which time additional shots were fired at them.

The suspect vehicle then fled the area.

No one was injured in the incident.

As a result of what the Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigations Branch calls an “extensive investigation,” a suspect has been identified by police as the alleged shooter.

A 22-year-old man from Windsor, Ont. was arrested with assistance from the Canada Border Service Agency, and has since been charged with the following offences:

Two counts of discharging a firearm with intent

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Two counts of pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Two counts of failing to comply with a release order

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.