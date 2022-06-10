Supervised Drug Consumption Site leaving Downtown London this month
'Temporary' was never meant to last four years.
Carepoint Consumption, Treatment, and Harm Reduction Services is leaving its temporary location at 186 King Street for a construction-style trailer in the parking lot of its permanent home at 446 York Street across from Mission Services.
"The trailer is a temporary step to help us financially get to where we need to go," explains Sonja Burke with Regional HIV/AIDS Connection.
Since February 2018, the agency has provided supervised drug consumption and related 'wrap-around' services from the rear entrance of its downtown headquarters.
The federal government authorized the London’s first facility as a means to curb the number of overdoses caused by street drugs.
The soon-to-be renovated 12' x 60' trailer will be slightly larger than the current space on King Street.
It will offer 12 hour service each day (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.).
Burke says a combination of factors is motivating moving out of the downtown including: nearby construction, a need to get clients accustomed to the new location, and finances.
"It’s not viable for us to stay at 186 King any longer with the expenses of retrofitting the 446 permanent site," she adds.
Burke is unsure how long services will be offered in the trailer before moving into the permanent bricks and mortar building on the property, but renovations inside the former music shop recently got underway.
"It’s a constant worry for us," says Denise Krogman who operates a family-owned car dealership next door.
Krogman says nighttime security concerns have been heightened by the trailer’s arrival.
She says the final design for the permanent building has never been shared with neighbours.
"What we were hoping for is an actual step forward," Krogman tells CTV News. "So people could actually have beds and a place to stay overnight rather than just using (drugs) and going back onto York Street."
She says neighbours only learned of the temporary trailer late last month.
Carepoint has offered services from its temporary location at 186 King St. Since (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
"It’s just like they decided to do it and they had no concern for anybody in the neighbourhood," she asserts.
However, Burke says Carepoint will bring the same tools and techniques developed downtown to address neighbour concerns on York including fencing, needle collection, and security.
"We pretty much have everything in place that we can do to make sure it’s a successful operation in the neighbourhood."
The trailer will be renovated and operating before the lease at 186 King ends on July 1.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Transport Canada to pause random testing at airports as pressure mounts to end remaining COVID measures
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
Justin Bieber reveals 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Trump claims daughter Ivanka 'checked out' and wasn't looking at election results
A day after the House January 6 committee revealed previously unseen video of former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, saying she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election, the former president said she had "long since checked out."
New Canadian regulations would put warning on each cigarette, not just packaging
Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette.
112 cases of monkeypox in Canada, all of them among men: public health officer
Canada's chief public health officer said Friday there were 112 cases of monkeypox across Canada and all of those infected were male.
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
Kitchener
-
Ontario gas prices expected to set new record this weekend
Gas prices are once again on the cusp of hitting a new all-time high in Ontario, with the current record of 214.9 cents per litre expected to be eclipsed this weekend.
-
Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window
A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.
-
Local nurse frantically searching for lost dog
An Elora woman is on a desperate mission to find her dog who went missing at a park in Quebec.
Windsor
-
Fish fly blitz returns to Windsor-Essex
People who have recently spent time near waterways in Windsor-Essex will tell you fish flies are beginning to hatch.
-
School bus involved in collision on Tecumseh Road
A school bus and car have collided on Tecumseh Road.
-
Why are Pelee Island bird watchers looking at downtown Windsor?
The Pelee Island Bird Observatory is spreading its wings into downtown Windsor in a global effort to understand why birds fly into buildings
Barrie
-
104 charges laid in drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County
Police have laid more than 100 charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County.
-
OPP investigates 'suspicious death' after woman's body is found in Collingwood home
Provincial police are investigating a "suspicious death" after officers found a woman's body Friday morning.
-
Sleeping family escapes house fire thanks to working smoke alarms
Officials credit working smoke alarms for alerting a sleeping family that their home was on fire.
Northern Ontario
-
$67 contest burger turning heads on Manitoulin Island
A new burger joint on Manitoulin Island is turning some heads with its enormous contest burger, the #MWTF burger, (Manitoulin What the F#&%).
-
OPP celebrates northern Ontario heroes
Six-year-old Jackson True had the largest grin on his face after he was honoured Friday at an OPP awards ceremony in North Bay for saving his family from their house fire last year.
-
Grieving Sudbury mother frustrated by ongoing graveside thefts
After having several things stolen from her late son's gravesite, a Sudbury area mother is determined to help stop the thefts at a local cemetery.
Ottawa
-
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health released no information about the resident that tested positive for monkeypox, only saying the individual has recovered.
-
Transport Canada to pause random testing at airports as pressure mounts to end remaining COVID measures
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
-
Here's when gas prices will hit a new record high in Ottawa this weekend
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says prices will rise another three cents a litre on Saturday, to 215.9 cents a litre.
Toronto
-
Justin Bieber reveals 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Calls mount for Ford government to recover public money from disgraced Ontario doctor
The door is locked at a doctor’s office in North Etobicoke after a crackdown by a provincial regulator found the physician faked some 42,000 procedures that Ontario’s public health-care system paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for.
-
Transport Canada to pause random testing at airports as pressure mounts to end remaining COVID measures
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
Montreal
-
Montreal police arrest 12 following alleged bullying, street gang activity at 2 high schools
Montreal police say they have arrested 12 people, including nine minors, in relation to unrelated cases of alleged gang activity and bullying at two high schools in the boroughs of Anjou and Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Montreal-area library holds firm on drag queen storytime event after 'disparaging' remarks
A Montreal-area library is holding firm to its decision to host a storytime event with local drag queen Barbada de Barbades, even after receiving criticism on social media.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man removes push bar from decommissioned police car after RCMP receive complaint
A Nova Scotia man has removed equipment, including a push bar, from his decommissioned police vehicle after the RCMP received a complaint about the car.
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
Suspicious fire destroys historic New Brunswick lighthouse, RCMP investigating
The RCMP in New Brunswick is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a lighthouse in Cape Tormentine.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg mother accused of leaving newborn in garbage bin previously received treatment for addiction: court records
A Winnipeg mother who’s accused of leaving her newborn daughter in a garbage bin struggled with addiction and homelessness, according to court records.
-
Teen girl kicked in head, assaulted by group in school field: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenage girl was kicked in the head and assaulted by a group of people in a school field on Thursday night.
-
'Seemed like he was stalking us': Winnipeg man shares close encounter with coyote
A Winnipeg man is sharing his close encounter with a coyote on Thursday while he was walking his dog.
Calgary
-
Calgary Police Service member charged with harassment for off-duty conduct
A Calgary police officer is facing charges in connection to an off-duty incident.
-
Sport sidelined: Many recreational activities struggling to find staff post-pandemic
Calgary's recreational facilities and recreational sports leagues are struggling with a shortage of referees and lifeguards
-
'No report of a missing child': RCMP continue investigation into possible abduction
Authorities in a town west of Calgary want to speak with the driver of a vehicle seen near a local park on Thursday afternoon but say there has been no report of a missing child in the community so far.
Edmonton
-
Man charged in Chinatown killings dropped off near social services hub in Edmonton: RCMP
The RCMP have confirmed that officers from the Parkland detachment transported the man accused of murdering two men in Chinatown last month to Edmonton just days before the killings.
-
Time to ban ads for pickups and gas? Why an Alberta doctor is part of that charge
Citing a federal law banning cigarette ads, a group of Canadian doctors is calling on Ottawa to outlaw commercials for fossil fuel products like pickup trucks and gasoline.
-
Alberta NDP declines to join UCP in demand that Canada suspend gas, carbon taxes
As Alberta gas prices continued to soar Friday to heights not seen in at least a decade, a UCP minister said the fuel tax pause is all but certain to continue and he's demanding the same from Ottawa.
Vancouver
-
'Let's do something with these grapes': How a tiny vineyard and a big idea are helping rebuild Lytton
Just across the river from where the Village of Lytton once stood sits a small vineyard that was somehow unscathed by last summer's devastating wildfire.
-
Jury warned before viewing 'intimate' content at trial of man accused of sextorting B.C. teen
The judge at the trial of a man accused of sextorting a B.C. warned the jury twice on Friday morning that the images and video evidence they would be viewing would be "intimate."
-
Video sought after 22-year-old stabbed near Surrey school
Mounties are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found stabbed in Surrey's Fraser Heights neighbourhood Thursday night.