A Strathroy man says he’ll pay down debt and take a vacation following a $100,000 lottery win.

James McGibbon, a 52-year-old father of three, played the Encore on the September 6 Lotto Max draw.

“When I first told my wife she didn’t believe me,” said McGibbon, who was at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings.

“I proved it when I scanned the ticket with the OLG Lottery App. We have not been this excited since our first son was born,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Front Street in Strathroy