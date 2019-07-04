

CTV London





The winners of the spring 2019 Dream Lottery supporting local hospitals were announced Thursday morning in London.

The grand prize winner is Greta Tachdijian, from Markham, Ont. who will choose between one of three fully furnished, luxury dream homes or $1 million in cash.

The 50/50 winners are Colin and Barb Brander of Kerwood, Ont. who won $526,530.00 of the $1,053,060.00 jackpot.

This year the lottery raised $1.8 million for London's hospitals. Since 1996 the lottery has raised almost $35 million.

Michelle Campbell, president of St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation, says, "It means we can get medical technology and equipment faster. Sometimes we can get the latest and greatest. And we wouldn't be able to get that otherwise.

"It does allow us to fulfill our academic mission, including the training at St. Joe's of more than 2,000 trainees every year that come to us to train the next generation of health care workers. So this lottery really does enable things in our local health care system that would otherwise not be possible."

This year's lottery was again sold out, the third sellout in the past two years.

All winners were drawn Wednesday and the names are posted at dreamitwinit.ca, while the Travel & Treasure Calendar draws will take place in August.