A First Nations young female hockey player bears the Toronto Maple Leafs’ flag before playoff game

    Madison Maness had the chance to do something not many people get to do.

    The 12-year-old girl from Aamjiwnaang First Nation in Sarnia carried out the Toronto Maple Leafs’ flag Wednesday night before their playoff game against the Boston Bruins in Toronto.

    Madison’s mother Stephanie said her daughter has been playing hockey for as long as she’s been walking. She participates in a First Nations hockey tournament in Toronto, playing for the First Nation where she is from, Aamjiwanaang.

    Through that tournament, she was scouted as a flag carrier for a Toronto Maple Leafs playoff hockey game.

    “She was a little hesitant, she was a little nervous at first, but I was like, ‘This is an opportunity that we’re not going to pass up,’” said Stephanie.

    Upon arrival at the Scotiabank Arena Wednesday night, Madison said she was nervous, “My heart was beating really fast,” said the sixth grader, who was able to get over her jitters by game time.

    12-year-old Madison Maness was the flag carrier at Toronto Maple Leafs’ playoff game against the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena on April 25, 2024. (Photos courtesy of Jamie and Stephanie Maness)

    “Skating out was really fun. The ice was so smooth and so big. The crowd, I didn’t even know they were there, like, I was like so focused on skating around that I was not nervous at all, and that was my favourite part,” explained Madison.

    She was able to high-five the players and watch the game with her family. Something they say they’ll never forget.

    “The whole community has been really supportive, they’ve been bragging and cheering Maddie on, and that’s been really awesome,” said Stephanie.

    The Boston Bruins took game three by a 4-2 win over the Leafs.

     12-year-old Madison Maness was the flag carrier at Toronto Maple Leafs’ playoff game against the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena on April 25, 2024. (Photos courtesy of Jamie and Stephanie Maness)

