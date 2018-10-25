Featured
Newly-elected London councillor wins $1M
New city councillor Steven Hillier won $1 million Maxmillions prize in the Oct. 19 Lotto Max draw. (Courtesy OLG)
CTV London
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 11:56AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 25, 2018 11:57AM EDT
It’s been quite a week for Steven Hillier.
The London man won $1 million Maxmillions prize in the Oct. 19 Lotto Max draw.
Hillier was also elected into Ward 14 on London city council in the Oct. 22 municipal election.
The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Wellington Road in London.
It has been a surreal couple of days. Nick Paparella from CTV will be interviewing me today and the whole story will be on the news tonight. https://t.co/r3ZLLXPuMn— Steven Hillier (@StevenHillier14) October 25, 2018