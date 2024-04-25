No one hurt as crews extinguish west London townhouse fire
No injuries were reported after a kitchen fire in a west London townhouse Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the blaze in the Commissioners Road West and Boler Road area shortly after 1:30 p.m.
A cause has yet to be determined.
An early damage estimated is pegged at $200,000.
