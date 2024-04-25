LONDON
London

    • No one hurt as crews extinguish west London townhouse fire

    Fire crews battle a townhouse fire in west London, Ont. on April 25, 2024. (Source: @LdnOntFire/X) Fire crews battle a townhouse fire in west London, Ont. on April 25, 2024. (Source: @LdnOntFire/X)
    Share

    No injuries were reported after a kitchen fire in a west London townhouse Thursday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to the blaze in the Commissioners Road West and Boler Road area shortly after 1:30 p.m.

    A cause has yet to be determined.

    An early damage estimated is pegged at $200,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC

    Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News