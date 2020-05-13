LONDON, ONT. -- A raid on an Ontario Street home in Stratford yielded $16,000 worth of drugs and cash.

Police executed a search warrant around 4 p.m. Tuesday and seized 148 grams of methamphetamine, 19 grams of cocaine, eight grams of heroin, 13 grams of psilocybin and $2190 in cash.

A 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are facing a number of drug charges.

The woman was released with an August court date, while the man was held for a bail hearing.