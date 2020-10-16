LONDON, ONT. -- A 40-year-old Strathroy-Caradoc man is facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing from police Thursday morning and causing a crash on Longwoods Road.

Police tried to stop an Audi S4 around 9:30 a.m. for a Highway Traffic Act offence.

The driver sped off and crashed into a Toyota Corolla at Longwoods Road and Christina Road.

Police say the Audi driver then took off on foot.

A 59-year-old woman in the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Friday, police announced a 40-year-old male suspect has been charged with the following:

Failure to comply with release order

Flight from peace officer

Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm

Criminal negligence cause bodily harm

Driving while under suspension

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

The accused is scheduled to appear in a London court Saturday.

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.