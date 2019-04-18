

Scott Miller, CTV London





Stratford police have opened a criminal investigation into a cyber-attack that crippled the City of Stratford’s email system and online forms.

The ransomware attack started Sunday night. Ransomware can block computer system access until a ransom is paid.

The city’s IT officials say they don’t believe any resident’s personal information was stolen in the incident.

The Stratford Police Service has undertaken a criminal investigation into the attack, calling in the OPP’s specialized forensic investigative team.

Stratford police are looking for any tips from the public on this case.

You can send those tips to Crime Stoppers or the Stratford police directly at 519-271-4141.