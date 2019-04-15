

CTV London





The City of Stratford says no personal information appears to have been accessed in a weekend cyber-attack.

In a message posted to Facebook Sunday night, the City of Stratford said they were experiencing a cyber-attack.

Not much is known about the nature of the attack, but the city said resources had been deployed and updates were forthcoming.

The message posted on Facebook on Sunday night was as follows:

“The City of Stratford is currently managing what appears to be a cyber-attack. Resources have been deployed to address this, and appropriate risk management plans are being followed.

"We will have more information to share Monday, and we appreciate your patience. Our email system and online forms are currently not available, but feel free to call or visit our offices in person during business hours tomorrow.”

On Monday morning the city futher updated would be provided as they became available.