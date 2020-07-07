LONDON, ONT. -- The Starbucks location in the heart of downtown London has closed.

The doors are locked and signs are up in the windows of the location at Dundas and Richmond streets.

The signs apologize for the inconvenience and say they are working to reopen "as quickly as possible."

Company officials say the closure is temporary, but they also say a reopening date hasn't been set.

A company spokesperons says the decision to close isn't related to COVID-19 or the widespread Starbucks closures announced late last month.

Many businesses in the area remain closed due to COVID-19.