Bus cancellations and 'snow once again returning'

Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for the London region Wednesday. Winds reaching up to 70 km/h are possible, making visibility very poor at times. It’s recommended if you do need to travel, to give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

“A clipper moves in for your Wednesday, with snow once again returning to the area,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “So after a brief break [Tuesday] night, snowfall is expected to accumulate through the day.”

Atchison warns snow squalls are expected on the back end of this clipper system.

“Flurries and snow squalls expected for your Thursday, and [a high of] minus 1,” said Atchison.

While the snow hit us fast and hard, a look into next week’s forecast is showing warmer temperatures and showers instead of flurries.

Bus cancellations

Huron-Perth

Bruce-Grey

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Wednesday: Periods of snow and local blowing snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High zero. Wind chill near minus 11.

Wednesday night: Periods of light snow changing to flurries at times heavy near midnight. Local blowing snow overnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 14 overnight.

Thursday: Flurries or snow squalls. Local blowing snow. Windy. High minus 1.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 3.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6.