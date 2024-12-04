LONDON
    • Sarnia police caution that propane is a target for thieves following break and enter

    Propane has become a hot commodity for thieves, and this weekend a Sarnia resident found out the hard way.

    According to police, many people use propane to heat outdoor enclosures in encampments with propane heaters. This has resulted in propane heaters and fuel being in high demand, and attractive targets for theft.

    On December 3 at around 2:00 a.m., a homeowner confronted a 44-year-old man trying to break into his garage in the 400 block of Nelson Street.

    Following a struggle, the man fled on a bike. After police located the man a short distance away, security cameras confirmed his identity.

    The man now faces charges of trespassing at night, and break and enter.

    Remember, thieves may attempt to enter your property if propane is left in sight – so lock up and conceal your valuables to avoid becoming an easy mark. 

