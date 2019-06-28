

Scott Miller, CTV London





A 41-year-old woman has been charged with criminal negligence causing death after a Hummer and motorcycle collided, killing the motorcycle rider.

The crash happened near Markdale on May 29.

In their initial report, West Grey Police called the crash suspicious, saying the two parties knew each other.

The 36-year-old man driving the motorcycle was initially transported to hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries, but died two days later in hospital.

The driver of the Hummer will make her first court appearance in Walkerton Friday.