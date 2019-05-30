

Scott Miller, CTV London





West Grey Police are looking for witnesses to crash involving a Hummer and a motorcycle near Markdale that left the rider with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just west of Markdale, on West Back Line, around 8:30 Wednesday night.

When police arrived they found the Hummer in the ditch, and the motorcycle driver ejected from his bike.

The 36-year-old male motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be airlifted to a trauma centre.

The 41-year-old female driver of the Hummer suffered minor injuries.

Police say they believe the two drivers “knew each other” and are treating the circumstances of the crash as “suspicious.”

The investigation is ongoing and witnesses are asked to call the West Grey Police Service.