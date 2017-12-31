

CTV London





London police are continuing to investigate an incident on Osgoode Drive Saturday.

Police say a 50-year-old distraught man barricated himself in his home around 5 a.m.

Police contained the area quickly and negotiated with the man. They were able to resolve the situation peacefully by 6:30 a.m.

At that time, the man was taken into custody.

Const. Matt Dawson said at no time was there any danger to the public.

He said police continue to investigate to determined if any charges will be laid.