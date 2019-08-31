

CTV London





St. Thomas police are asking for the public's help locating a wanted suspect.

Police were notified about a stolen 2017 Ford F-150 truck from the Talbotville area early Saturday morning.

A search by the K9 Unit turned up nothing.

Police were notified about a stolen green 2010 Toyota RAV-4 from a Ford Road address.

Officers continue to search for James Alexander Brown, 36, who is known to frequent both London and St Thomas.

Police say if you see Brown, do not approach him and call 911 instead.