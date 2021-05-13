MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- St. Thomas police are asking for public help after an object smashed a child's bedroom window early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say an object went flying through the window, shattering the glass and landing in the room.

It was part of a string of damage in the area of Manor Road and Highview Drive, mostly involving broken glass from solar lights, that likely occurred shortly before 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the mischief.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area, or anyone who may have relevant home security video, to contact them.

St. Thomas police can be reached at 519-631-1224 or via Crime Stoppers regarding case #ST21007580.