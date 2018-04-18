Featured
Woodstock police investigating incident at Huron Park SS
Police investigate an incident at Huron Park Secondary School on April 18, 2018.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 12:12PM EDT
Woodstock police won't reveal much, but are looking into an "incident" at Huron Park Secondary School.
Police remain at the school early Wednesday morning.
In a statement, police say they have no evidence of a credible threat at this time and are not concerned about student or public safety.
Although they are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them.