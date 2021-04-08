ST. THOMAS, ONT. -- Saturday’s air display in St. Thomas may not be held after all.

A day after organizers expressed confidence in the event, there is word this morning it may not proceed.

A board meeting was held Wednesday with an announcement anticipated later Thursday on a possible postponement.

With a province-wide stay-at-home order, this weekend’s ‘AirFest Salute to All Essential Workers’ was a rare exception in a world of cancellations.

The event was to feature local, regional and select military planes flying over the city beginning at 12:30 p.m Saturday.