

Brent Lale, CTV London





DJ Kennington is hoping he’ll be making his third career Daytona 500 appearance.

“We’re trying to put stuff together. It’s such a business down there I really won’t know whether I’m running the 500 until next week,” says the St. Thomas Nascar driver.

He has run the “Great American Race” each of the past two seasons, but expects there to be 44 to 45 cars this time.

Only 40 cars get locked into the race on Feb. 17, so a few will be going home after the duels.

“It all comes down to the qualifying lap, and then each duel will be racing for one spot. It’ll probably be one of the best races of the year because it’s a battle for survival," adds Kennington.

Whether or not he gets a spot in Nascar’s season opener, he is headed to Daytona to race in the Xfinity race the day before.

He thanks his sponsors Lordco Auto Parts and Castrol for making that happen again.

This weekend he’s headed to Atlanta to treat clients of Castrol to rides in a “Cup Car” at the Speedway.

While he doesn’t have a ticket to the big Rams vs. Patriots game, he is praying he gets a spot in what is dubbed the “Super Bowl of Racing.”

“If another driver brings a sponsor and money, I am out. If not, hopefully I’m in the seat, but if not I’ve got to do it twice, and I still get to run the Xfinity series race, so that'll be fun for sure.”