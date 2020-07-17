LONDON, ONT. -- With no outdoor patio at the Richmond Tavern, Friday was the first time in four months that Joel Waters has been able to have a cold one with his buddies with some pandemic restrictions.

"I feel good. It's unfortunate the pool table isn't allowed to be open 'cause that's kind of my hobby," said Waters.

The bar’s owner, Mark Dencev says this is the day they’ve been waiting for.

"I'm excited for my staff who were able to get back to work," said Dencev, "but also for my customers, my clientele, for a lot of them, this is their living room.”

Across town at The Springs Restaurant on Springbank Drive, Bev Harding and Joan Cooper were the first ones to sit indoors.

"I phoned to check about how busy they would be, they said they had safety protocols in place so I feel comfortable." said Harding.

The Springs owner, Tim Owen says its been an adjustment.

"You know, we used to have about 17 tables out here in my main dining area and now we only have about 9 but it's just great to see people smiling," said Owen.

Stage 3 reopening also affects some entertainment outlets, fitness centres, movie theatres and hair salons and spas.

Taz Hair and Piccadilly Esthetics in downtown London expects to be busier.

"After three months of being locked-down everybody wants to get their eyebrows waxed, their make-up done," said co-owner Thelma Bento. "So now as of today we're able to do that stuff."