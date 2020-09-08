GODERICH, ONT -- A 29-year-old is facing numerous charges after a Huron County home was struck by a bullet this weekend.

Huron County OPP say a Wroxeter homeowner called them Saturday afternoon after they heard gunshots nearby and noticed damage from a bullet inside their home.

Police showed up and started looking for the shooter. They determined what direction the bullet came from and began searching north of Wroxeter.

They located a man on Belmore Line. He told officers he’d been skeet shooting, and had a firearms and a large quantity of ammunition with him. Officers took him into custody and charged him with careless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner.

The 29-year-old from Howick Township has a November court date. No one was injured by the errant bullet.