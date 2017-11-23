

CTV London





A London woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the death of a woman killed in a hit-and-run last month.

Brittany Lynn Boyce, 29, of London, entered the plea in court Tuesday.

Boyce sobbed as she sat in the prisoners box.

She is charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of assault with a weapon.

Deborah Titus, 64, of London, died after being struck by a vehicle at Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue on Nov. 21.

Police say some of her property had been stolen and she was attempting to retrieve it from a vehicle driven by the suspect. A bystander came to her aid, at which point the driver of the vehicle drove away.

Titus was struck and the bystander was dragged a short distance, suffering minor injuries.

Boyce will be sentenced on Feb. 14.