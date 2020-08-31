Advertisement
Man arrested following shooting, standoff in Sarnia
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 9:39AM EDT
A Sarnia Police Service cruiser.
LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia police arrested a 46-year-old man over the weekend following a shooting and a standoff.
According to police on Saturday a man returned to his residence on Wahboose Circle and fired several shots at two people who were in the home at the time.
One person was hit in the arm and sustained a minor injury.
Around 8:45 p.m. police arrived on scene and contained the area.
The suspect surrendered to police shortly after midnight.
A search of the residence found several firearms and pellet guns.
He has since been charged with:
- Seven counts of uttering threats to cause death
- Two counts of assault with a weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Two counts of pointing a firearm
- Failing to comply with prohibition order