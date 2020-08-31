LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia police arrested a 46-year-old man over the weekend following a shooting and a standoff.

According to police on Saturday a man returned to his residence on Wahboose Circle and fired several shots at two people who were in the home at the time.

One person was hit in the arm and sustained a minor injury.

Around 8:45 p.m. police arrived on scene and contained the area.

The suspect surrendered to police shortly after midnight.

A search of the residence found several firearms and pellet guns.

He has since been charged with: