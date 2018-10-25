Featured
St. Thomas police searching for man they call dangerous
Jason Douglas Daniel is wanted by St. Thomas police (Photo supplied)
CTV London
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 4:47PM EDT
St. Thomas police are searching for a man they say is dangerous and violent.
Police say Jason Douglas Daniel is wanted for a break and enter at a St. Thomas business early in October.
Police have provided little detail about the alleged break-in or about Daniel, other than he is 43 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call 519-631-1224, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or 911.