St. Thomas police are searching for a man they say is dangerous and violent.

Police say Jason Douglas Daniel is wanted for a break and enter at a St. Thomas business early in October.

Police have provided little detail about the alleged break-in or about Daniel, other than he is 43 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-631-1224, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or 911.