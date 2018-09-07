

CTV London





OPP and the province's Special Investigations Unit remain on scene of an ongoing police shooting investigation in the community of Whitechurch, near Wingham..

According to the SIU, shortly after midnight Friday, an Ontario Provincial Police officer with the Wingham detachment stopped a vehicle on Whitechurch Street.

A 30-year-old occupant of the vehicle exited the vehicle but the driver remained inside and drove away.

There was an interaction between the man and the officer, that's when the officer fired his gun and hit the man.

He was taken to hospital for treatment with unknown injuries.

Five investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.