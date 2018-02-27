

CTV London





The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has ended its probe into the fatal hit and run incident that killed a 32-year-old London woman earlier this month.

The SIU says London police officers were not present at the time when Christina Smith was struck and killed on Feb. 8.

Around 8:30 p.m. that night, London police officers tried to pull over a stolen truck in the area of Hamilton and Egerton.

The truck was ditched in the area of Vancouver Street and Moffat Crescent.

A short time later. police say the suspect stole another truck and ran over Smith who was trying to prevent the theft.

Since no officers were present at the time of the fatal crash, the SIU has terminated its investigation.

“It is clear that no police officer was present at the time this tragic incident occurred. Accordingly I have terminated the investigatio," said Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Tony Loparco.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.