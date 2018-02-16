

CTV London





Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a hit and run on Feb. 8 that killed a London mother.

Six Nations Police arrested Bradley James Hill, 31, of no fixed address on Saturday.

He is wanted for manslaughter and robbery charges.

Hill will appear in London video court Sunday.

Christina Smith, 32, was killed when she was hit trying to prevent a vehicle from being stolen.

Police say the suspect was fleeing in stolen Chevrolet Silverado, when Smith attempted to intervene to prevent the theft. The suspect continued driving and the woman sustained significant injuries as a result of being struck by the vehicle. She was pronounced dead in London.

The Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was located unoccupied later the same day in the area of Clarke Road and Trafalgar Street.

Smith's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.