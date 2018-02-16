Featured
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal hit and run
Bradley James Hill (Source: London Police Services)
CTV London
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 2:46PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 18, 2018 10:34AM EST
Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a hit and run on Feb. 8 that killed a London mother.
Six Nations Police arrested Bradley James Hill, 31, of no fixed address on Saturday.
He is wanted for manslaughter and robbery charges.
Hill will appear in London video court Sunday.
Christina Smith, 32, was killed when she was hit trying to prevent a vehicle from being stolen.
Police say the suspect was fleeing in stolen Chevrolet Silverado, when Smith attempted to intervene to prevent the theft. The suspect continued driving and the woman sustained significant injuries as a result of being struck by the vehicle. She was pronounced dead in London.
The Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was located unoccupied later the same day in the area of Clarke Road and Trafalgar Street.
Smith's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.