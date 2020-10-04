LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton OPP say a 26-year-old died in a collision in Plympton-Wyoming last Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Street and Fleming Road.

The driver, from Plympton-Wyoming, was pronounced deceased at scene.

OPP say the 26-year-old's name will not be released at the request of the family.

The intersection of Queen Street and Fleming Drive will be closed for several hours.