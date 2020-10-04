Advertisement
Single-vehicle crash in Lambton County claims life of 26-year-old
Published Sunday, October 4, 2020 10:25AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 8, 2020 4:52PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton OPP say a 26-year-old died in a collision in Plympton-Wyoming last Sunday.
The single-vehicle crash happened about 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Queen Street and Fleming Road.
The driver, from Plympton-Wyoming, was pronounced deceased at scene.
OPP say the 26-year-old's name will not be released at the request of the family.
The intersection of Queen Street and Fleming Drive will be closed for several hours.