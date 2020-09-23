Advertisement
Police release identity of man killed in Lambton County crash
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 6:37AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- Lambton County OPP have released the identity of a man killed in crash west of Strathroy.
Robert Hollingsworth, 57, of Warwick Township was one of the drivers involved in a crash Monday evening at the intersection of Forest Road and London Line.
He was pronounced dead at the scene while the second driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the collision remains under investigation.