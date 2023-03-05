Severed gas line forces temporary evacuation in Owen Sound

A tense afternoon in Owen Sound Saturday after a two-vehicle crash near the city’s downtown severed a natural gas line, forcing a temporary evacuation of several residents.

Around 3:40 p.m., Owen Sound police were called to a collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of 8th Street East and 4th Avenue East.

The collision sent one of the vehicles careening into a house, severing a natural gas line.

A number of area residents were evacuated as Enbridge Gas worked to repair the ruptured line.

Crews were able to successfully fix the line and roads were reopened and people were able to return to their homes by 7 p.m.

Owen Sound police say injuries to the drivers involved in the crash are considered non-life threatening, despite extensive damage to both of their vehicles.

Police say the home suffered “some structural damage” in the crash. Police say charges are pending against one of the drivers involved in the collision.