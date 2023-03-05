Severed gas line forces temporary evacuation in Owen Sound
A tense afternoon in Owen Sound Saturday after a two-vehicle crash near the city’s downtown severed a natural gas line, forcing a temporary evacuation of several residents.
Around 3:40 p.m., Owen Sound police were called to a collision involving two vehicles near the intersection of 8th Street East and 4th Avenue East.
The collision sent one of the vehicles careening into a house, severing a natural gas line.
A number of area residents were evacuated as Enbridge Gas worked to repair the ruptured line.
Crews were able to successfully fix the line and roads were reopened and people were able to return to their homes by 7 p.m.
Owen Sound police say injuries to the drivers involved in the crash are considered non-life threatening, despite extensive damage to both of their vehicles.
Police say the home suffered “some structural damage” in the crash. Police say charges are pending against one of the drivers involved in the collision.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates
A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Iran has faced months of unrest.
WHO still working to identify the origins of COVID-19
The World Health Organization is still working to identify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director general said on Friday, after a U.S. agency was reported to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by a Chinese laboratory leak.
Russian shelling hits Ukrainian town; Bakhmut battle rages
Russian shelling destroyed homes and killed one person in northern Ukraine's Kharkiv province, the region's governor said Sunday, while fighting raged in the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut.
Style change in classic paintings showed ‘atmospheric reality’ of Industrial Revolution pollution: study
A new study suggests classic paintings by renowned artists J.M.W. Turner and Claude Monet may have been influenced by air pollution during the Industrial Revolution.
Year after the slap, Chris Rock punches back in new special
A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock finally gave his rebuttal in a forceful stand-up special, streamed live on Netflix, in which the comedian bragged that he 'took that hit like Pacquiao.'
Climate change threatens Canadian security, prosperity, warns stark spy agency brief
Canada's spy service warns that climate change poses a profound, ongoing threat to national security and prosperity, including the possible loss of parts of British Columbia and the Atlantic provinces to rising sea levels.
Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas
For the first time, United Nations members have agreed on a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas -- representing a turning point for vast stretches of the planet where conservation has previously been hampered by a confusing patchwork of laws.
Latest Ohio derailment poses no public risk, officials say
Authorities in Ohio say there is no indication of any risk to public health from the derailment of a Norfolk Southern cargo train between Dayton and Columbus, the second derailment of a company train in the state in a month.
Greek PM Mitsotakis apologizes for deadly train disaster
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized Sunday for any responsibility Greece's government may bear for the deadliest train crash in the country's history, while a stationmaster facing charges gave his account of the events leading up to the tragedy.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Granddaughter saves grandpa, vaccine mandate lawsuit, high school weapon call
A granddaughter's quick thinking, a lawsuit over vaccine mandates, and a weapon call at a Brantford high school round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Record-breaking WRPS polar plunge held for Special Olympics Ontario
Some might call it crazy, but others call it refreshing.
-
Wingham restaurant owner found guilty of defying COVID regulations
The owner of a Wingham restaurant has been found guilty of refusing to enforce Ontario’s COVID vaccine passport program in 2021.
Windsor
-
Mainly sunny Sunday in Windsor-Essex, higher than average temperatures
Windsor-Essex will have a mostly sunny end to the weekend.
-
Windsor Port Authority asks federal government for more cameras
Windsor Port Authority’s harbour master, Peter Berry, was in Ottawa this week asking the government for more cameras.
-
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rate next week
One year after the Bank of Canada's aggressive rate hike cycle began, economists widely expect the central bank will stick to its plan of holding its key interest rate steady at its next scheduled announcement.
Barrie
-
Barrie residents dig out from overnight winter storm
Friday's winter storm left residents digging out across Simcoe County on Saturday.
-
Fire crews battle large fire at industrial building in Barrie
Barrie fire crews spent several hours extinguishing a large fire at an industrial building on Saturday.
-
Fire crews battle large house fire in Blue Mountains
Fire crews in the Town of Blue Mountains are battling a house fire that engulfed a home on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing northern Ontario plane found, no survivors
The commercial plane with two aboard that went missing in a remote area of northern Ontario on Feb. 28 has been located just south of Chaucer Lake, Ont. by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There were no survivors.
-
WHO still working to identify the origins of COVID-19
The World Health Organization is still working to identify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director general said on Friday, after a U.S. agency was reported to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by a Chinese laboratory leak.
-
Northern businesses fined almost $8,500 for having workers in forest fire zone
Two Timmins-area businesses have been fined a combined total of almost $8,500 for violating an emergency area order during an active forest fire.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating after Ottawa police shoot man during gunfight in Nepean
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot a man during 'an exchange of gunfire' in Nepean Saturday night.
-
Here's how this year's snow compares to recent winters
It's not your imagination, this winter has been snowier than usual. Saturday's snowstorm pushed Ottawa past a rare snowfall milestone.
-
Two children taken to hospital after crash on Queensway
Ottawa paramedics say two children were taken to hospital after a crash on the Queensway on Sunday.
Toronto
-
A 'major snowstorm condition' has been declared in Toronto. Here’s what that means
Here's what you need to know now that a major snowstorm condition has been declared in Toronto.
-
City Hall to reduce hours, custodial cleaning in budget cut that blindsided Toronto councillors
A plan to scale back the operating hours and custodial cleaning of Toronto City Hall and other civic centres has some councillors crying foul — insisting the cut was buried in the budget and unknowingly passed.
-
Blue Jays to honour Jose Bautista on Level of Excellence during regular season
The Toronto Blue Jays will be honouring one of their greats on Aug. 12.
Montreal
-
‘I feel as though I'm abandoning her’: Frustrated families speak out about cemetery strike
Frustration is mounting among families who cannot visit their loved ones' graves at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery due to a strike, which has reached the three-month mark.
-
Video of Quebec baby vaping triggers investigations
A video of a Quebec baby smoking an e-cigarette that is circulating online has prompted multiple investigations.
-
Quebec should follow B.C.'s lead and make contraception free, says QS
Québec solidaire (QS) is reiterating its desire for the provincial government to make contraception free. The party is taking its cue from B.C., where contraception will be made free for all as of April 1.
Atlantic
-
Three people stabbed Saturday in Fredericton
Three people are recovering being stabbed at a business in Fredericton Saturday.
-
Cyberattacks put spotlight on weak Canadian laws, says cybersecurity expert
A New Brunswick cybersecurity expert says high profile data breaches at Sobeys and Indigo point to weak Canadian laws, as vulnerabilities grow against critical infrastructure.
-
Two men charged with firearm offences after emergency alert issued in parts of Nova Scotia
Two men have been charged with firearm offences following an incident involving a vehicle shot Friday morning on Highway 2 in Central Onslow, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
'Our Main Street strip is decimated': The second massive Main Street blaze in less than a month
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) finally declared a massive blaze in the 800 block of Main Street under control Saturday evening.
-
Wild Card 2 skip Reid Carruthers outscores NWT's Jamie Koe 11-7 at Tim Hortons Brier
LONDON, Ont. -- Wild Card 2 skip Reid Carruthers outscored Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 11-7 on Sunday at the Tim Hortons Brier.
-
'Wildly successful' after-school program hopes to continue after province shuts down Manitoba Remote Learning Support Centre
Educators in a successful online after-school program are hoping it will find a way to continue after the province closes its remote learning support centre later this year.
Calgary
-
Snow, low temperatures expected to create icy roads Sunday
Calgarians woke up to fresh snow Sunday, and it's not going anywhere.
-
Alberta strikes late, topping Northern Ontario at Brier
Alberta got off to a winning start Sunday morning at the Brier, as Calgary's Kevin Koe rink defeated Northern Ontario 7-4.
-
'Really worrisome': Survey suggests some Alberta doctors have anti-Indigenous biases
Two University of Calgary researchers weren’t surprised when their survey of Alberta doctors showed biases against Indigenous patients, but they were shocked by some of the comments.
Edmonton
-
'Really worrisome': Survey suggests some Alberta doctors have anti-Indigenous biases
Two University of Calgary researchers weren’t surprised when their survey of Alberta doctors showed biases against Indigenous patients, but they were shocked by some of the comments.
-
WHO still working to identify the origins of COVID-19
The World Health Organization is still working to identify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director general said on Friday, after a U.S. agency was reported to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by a Chinese laboratory leak.
-
Morrissey helps Jets soar past Oilers 7-5
Defenceman Josh Morrissey scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man who coached investor to lie did not obstruct justice, appeal court rules
B.C.'s highest court has overturned a ruling by the province's securities regulator, concluding that a man who advised a client to lie to investigators had not obstructed justice by doing so.
-
10-year-old B.C. girl may be world's youngest certified axe-throwing judge
Axe-throwing isn't typically thought of as a kids' sport, but Maddy Mathe isn't a typical kid.
-
Climate change threatens Canadian security, prosperity, warns stark spy agency brief
Canada's spy service warns that climate change poses a profound, ongoing threat to national security and prosperity, including the possible loss of parts of British Columbia and the Atlantic provinces to rising sea levels.