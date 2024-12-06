Tow truck driver injured after helping stuck vehicle

A tow truck driver has been injured following an incident on Wednesday in South Huron.

Just before 5:30 p.m., emergency services were called with a report of a truck versus pedestrian collision on Airport Road between Huron Street and Thames Road East.

Emergency crews found one person who had been hit by a truck that drove away from the scene.

The tow truck driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the scene on Airport Line, according to Huron OPP.

Police said the tow truck driver pulled the suspect vehicle from the ditch, where it was stuck in the snow. When waiting for payment, the driver of the suspect vehicle allegedly drove away, launching the tow truck driver into the ditch.

The driver has been identified and police said several criminal charges are expected.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.