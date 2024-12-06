Snowfall cancels Argyle BIA Santa Claus parade

Saturday’s Argyle BIA Santa Claus parade has been cancelled because of the weather.

It would have been the event's 10th anniversary.

Organizers say the recent winter storm filled the parade's staging area with snow and there are concerns over snow banks making it difficult for spectators.

“Unfortunately, we did have to cancel this year. It's just due to the massive amounts of snow that we've accumulated the last few days. It's not even so much the roads, but it is the sidewalks are so full. We're worried about people being able to even just see the parade,” said Argyle BIA Communications and Creative Director Leah Thomas. “The London Knights, they were always going to come out to the parade, and they were doing a meet and greet at Warehouse Guys after the parade. So now they're just going to go straight to Warehouse Guys [at] 11 a.m., Santa will be stopping by there.

If you aren’t able to attend, Argyle BIA has a few other opportunities to meet Santa this month.

“We have two Santa socials; one is an open invitation to the community at East Lions Community Center. We’ll have a swim, Christmas activities, and Santa will be there as well with his elf and Mrs. Claus. And we also have a private Santa social for those interested, just go to ArgyleBIA.com,” said Argyle BIA Executive Director Bethany Mejia.