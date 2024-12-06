London Knights’ win streak ends, Cowan injured after setting point streak record

LONDON
    The London Knights celebrate a hard won victory at Canada Life Place, November 22, 2024 (Source: Morgan Roobroeck/Wild Ave Photography) The London Knights celebrate a hard won victory at Canada Life Place, November 22, 2024 (Source: Morgan Roobroeck/Wild Ave Photography)
    The London Knights’ 19 game win streak came to an end Friday night after a 5-3 loss to the Oshawa Generals at Canada Life Place.

    The Knights jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second period with goals from Blake Montgomery, Easton Cowan, and William Nicholl. Cowan’s goal extended his regular season point streak to 56 games, a new OHL record.

    Later in the second period though, Cowan was involved in a collision with the Generals’ Zack Sandhu. Both players left the ice with apparent injuries, and Cowan did not return for the rest of the game.

    Oshawa’s comeback included five straight goals in the second and third periods; at one point scoring three times in a four minute span.

    London’s next game is Dec. 13 against the Windsor Spitfires.

