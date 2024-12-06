Threatening text messages seen by jury at bush bash shooting trial

Kimberley Seward, a forensic digital examiner with the London Police Service, testified that she got involved in the bush party shooting trial by examining the contents of cellphones and laptops of many of those involved in the case.

That included the accused, Carlos Guerra Guerra, 23, as well as Emily Altmann, who has been described in court as his former girlfriend at the time of the shooting.

Seward told the jury that even though Altmann has erased the text messages from her phone, they were able to be located on her MacBook.

Shortly after 18-year-old Josue Silva was shot on July 30, 2021 while at the bush party off of Pack Road in southwest London, there is an early morning text from Guerra Guerra to Altmann, saying, "Make sure everyone understands to forget the night."

Altmann is told to erase the texts with Guerra Guerra, saying, "Delete messages...our whole chat."

Then there is one that sounds threatening, "If anyone in ur group snitched you know what's gonna happen to them." It continues, "Tell everyone keep their f---ing mouths shut."

Then another text from the accused stated, "If he dies you already know what time it is."

Silva would later be pronounced dead in hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Guerra Guerra would be charged and in court he has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

Last week, the jury was told that Altmann and her defence team are no longer involved in the trial and that they were not to speculate as to the reason.

The trial resumes next week.