OPP say they responded to 162 collisions in a snowy 26 hours

Extreme weather has created treacherous driving conditions over the past 48 hours.

According to police between 7:00 a.m. Thursday and 9:00 a.m. Friday they responded to 162 collisions.

Police posted images of a serious pileup near Putnam Road which shuttered the 401 for several hours.

They say one person had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes were closed for more than 7-hours while crews cleaned up the wreckage.