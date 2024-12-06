LONDON
London

    • OPP say they responded to 162 collisions in a snowy 26 hours

    Extreme weather has created treacherous driving conditions over the past 48 hours.

    According to police between 7:00 a.m. Thursday and 9:00 a.m. Friday they responded to 162 collisions.

    Police posted images of a serious pileup near Putnam Road which shuttered the 401 for several hours.

    They say one person had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

    The westbound lanes were closed for more than 7-hours while crews cleaned up the wreckage. 

