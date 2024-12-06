LONDON
London

    • SIU: driver that fled OPP traffic stop in Arva fatally injured

    Share

    The Province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a driver involved in a crash during a police traffic stop has died.

    The SIU says OPP tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction in Arva on Saturday night.

    Investigators say the vehicle sped away, then crashed into another vehicle.

    Two occupants in that vehicle, and the male driver of the fleeing vehicle were all taken to hospital.

    The 35-year-old that fled the traffic stop has since died from his injuries.

    The SIU is continuing to investigate the case, and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-787-8529.

