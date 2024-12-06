Although the snow is tapering off, some roads are still closed or not cleaned yet

The snow that has been battering southwestern Ontario is expected to begin to let up – however, we’re not out of the woods just yet.

“A snow squall warning remains in place for Grey-Bruce as those winds continue to gust over Lake Huron – you can see heavy bands of snowfall,” said CTV’s Reta Ismail.

Huron-Perth was also previously under a snow squall warning - that has since been lifted.

Here in London, we’re largely in the clear, “That snow has eased off in parts of London especially in the east end,” assured Ismail.

Although the snow is largely behind us, the cold weather is not. “Heading into tomorrow the windchill will be a factor,” she conceded, “but the good news is the flurries will start to ease off as the wind shifts.”

Warmer weather is projected heading into next week.

Cancellations and school closures

Huron-Perth

Bruce-Grey

London-Middlesex-Elgin-Oxford

Road conditions and closures

Highway 4 from Elginfield to Arva - partly snow covered

Highway 7 from Stratford to Elginfield - partly snow covered

Highway 9 from Harriston to Kincardine - snow covered

Highway 21 - closed from Mill Road (Bayfield) to Zurich-Hensall Road (Saint Joseph) in Bluewater due to drifting and poor visibility, closed from Kincardine to Bruce Road 86. From Saint Joseph to 402, partly snow covered

Highway 23 from Elginfield to Listowel - partly snow covered

Here’s your London area forecast

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Tonight: Cloudy periods with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4 degrees.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4 degrees.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 degrees.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6 degrees.