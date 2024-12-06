LONDON
London

    • Although the snow is tapering off, some roads are still closed or not cleaned yet

    Share

    The snow that has been battering southwestern Ontario is expected to begin to let up – however, we’re not out of the woods just yet.

    “A snow squall warning remains in place for Grey-Bruce as those winds continue to gust over Lake Huron – you can see heavy bands of snowfall,” said CTV’s Reta Ismail.

    Huron-Perth was also previously under a snow squall warning - that has since been lifted.

    Here in London, we’re largely in the clear, “That snow has eased off in parts of London especially in the east end,” assured Ismail.

    Although the snow is largely behind us, the cold weather is not. “Heading into tomorrow the windchill will be a factor,” she conceded, “but the good news is the flurries will start to ease off as the wind shifts.”

    Warmer weather is projected heading into next week.  

     

    Cancellations and school closures

    Huron-Perth

    Bruce-Grey

    London-Middlesex-Elgin-Oxford

     

     

    Road conditions and closures

    Highway 4 from Elginfield to Arva - partly snow covered

    Highway 7 from Stratford to Elginfield - partly snow covered

    Highway 9 from Harriston to Kincardine - snow covered

    Highway 21 - closed from Mill Road (Bayfield) to Zurich-Hensall Road (Saint Joseph) in Bluewater due to drifting and poor visibility, closed from Kincardine to Bruce Road 86. From Saint Joseph to 402, partly snow covered

    Highway 23 from Elginfield to Listowel - partly snow covered

     

    Here’s your London area forecast

    Today: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

    Tonight: Cloudy periods with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4 degrees.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4 degrees.

    Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 degrees.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6 degrees. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A police photographer recounts the harrowing day of the Polytechnique massacre

    Montreal crime scene photographer Harold Rosenberg witnessed a lot of horror over his thirty years on the job, though nothing of the magnitude of what he captured with his lens at the Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. He described the day of the Montreal massacre to CTV Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin.

    Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog

    WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.

    Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public

    Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News